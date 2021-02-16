Major row over DDC protocol: Chairman, deputy among all 14 Members abstain from meeting

Bushan writes to LG, DoPT, CS; calls for toning-up Admn

*No intention of hurting position of chairperson: DC

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Feb 16: In first major row after establishment of third-tier of Panchayati Raj System in Jammu and Kashmir, all 14 District Development Council (DDC) Members including chairperson Bharat Bushan, vice chairperson Suraj Singh, two Independents and even National Conference Member boycotted maiden meeting of the Council called for vetting PMGSY-III roads on the ground that the chairman was informed about the meeting just an hour before schedule and that letter written by an officer in the district administration was “in violation of the protocol and insult to the newly created democratic institution.”

While the BJP has 11 out of 14 members in the Jammu DDC, Independent Member Taranjit Singh Tony and National Conference Member Shamim Choudhary also supported the boycott saying it’s the question of respect of the democratic system and the administration must understand that there is now third tier of Panchayati Raj in place. Another Independent DDC Member from Marh Balbir Chand was, however, unwell and couldn’t join the meeting.

A prominent BJP leader and former MLA, Bushan has, meanwhile, shot off letters to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Government of India and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam describing today’s incident as “murder of democracy”.

Bushan told the Excelsior tonight that he got a telephonic call from the Chief Planning Officer (CPO) Jammu at 2 pm today that a meeting is scheduled to be held at 3 pm in the office of the Deputy Commissioner for vetting PMGSY-III roads.

“I told him this is not the way to call the meeting. Either the Deputy Commissioner or the Additional Deputy Commissioner should speak to me about the issues and I would have called meeting of all DDC members on the PMGSY-III roads,” Bushan said, adding it is the DDC chairman who had to preside over the meeting.

He said it was the issue of respect of the DDC chairman, vice chairman and members and they can’t be taken lightly as they are elected representatives of the people forming third tier of the Panchayats for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir.

Independent Member Taranjit Singh Tony said: “It’s an insult to democratic system. Even I wasn’t invited to the meeting. So, none of the 14 members attended. The administration must understand that the Govenment has taken big initiative by holding elections to the DDCs. We aren’t rubber stamps who will go and vet whatever the administration wants. They have to circulate agenda well in advance. The elected Members must be given due respect”.

Even National Conference member from Dansal Shamim Choudhary extended support to the DDC chairman on the issue saying she is with them and didn’t attend the meeting.

Vice Chairman Suraj Singh, who is also from the BJP, too abstained.

However, some Block Development Council (BDC) members attended the meeting, sources said.

Reacting to the row, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Sushma Chauhan told the Excelsior that the meeting was scheduled today for the PMGSY road plan.

“I gathered that the DDC chairperson has been offended by the invitation regarding the meeting. I wish to mention that there was never any intention of hurting him or denigrating his position. It was a routine letter issued by the staff which I had not seen. I wish to categorically state that the letter was written for participation in the process of vetting of the road plan and not for hurting the feelings of esteemed DDC members. The officers of the district have been advised to remain careful in future,” Chauhan said.

The Deputy Commissioner said the R&B Department had finalized District and Block level Rural Road Plans and there was a message from the Secretary R&B a week ago that the Plan should be shown to the DDC members for taking their feedback.

“The meeting wasn’t about the District Plan. I spoke to the DDC chairperson that this is the lengthy plan and follow up of the R&B letter to invite the DDC members for discussions,” she added.

However, Bharat Bushan, in his letter addressed to the Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Secretary and the DoPT said the idea of DDCs was conceived by the Government of India with sole objective of empowering and encouraging local self Government.

“Now that the DDCs have almost been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir, the administrative set up needs to be sensitized,” Bushan said.

“I seek to refer to a letter No.DDC/CPO/Meeting/2020-21/5799-5806 dated 13-02-2020 issued by CPO Jammu whereby chairman DDC Jammu has been informed and asked to participate in a meeting convened by the Deputy Commissioner Jammu regarding PMGSY roads in the district. The letter as well as intent of the letter looks to be ‘wayward’ and violation of the essence and edifice of the very institution of District Development Councils. In case any proposal regarding new roads is to be discussed, all the newly-elected members of District Development Council need to be taken on board. And principally the matter should be discussed in a meeting of District Development Council, Jammu. And Deputy Commissioner along with other concerned officers should kindly be asked to remain present in the meeting,” Bushan said in his letter.

He urged the authorities to tone-up the bureaucratic top-brass who, with all respect and humility at my command, have been often accused of ‘ruling with too high a hand’ in UT of J&K.

“Peeved, provoked and perplexed by the communication, I seek the opportunity to address the note of displeasure,” Bushan said.