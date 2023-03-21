Major metro airports to have capacity to handle 500 million passengers: Bansal

New Delhi, Mar 21: Airports at major metro cities are expected to have a total passenger handling capacity of 500 million in the coming years, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said on Tuesday.

“We have all ingredients in place… Huge demand in domestic and international (sectors),” Bansal said as he highlighted the growth potential of the country’s aviation sector.

He mentioned about the expansion and growth of airports at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bangalore.

Airports at these metros will soon have a total passenger handling capacity of around 320 million in the near future, he noted.

With Jewar airport in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Navi Mumbai airport in Maharashtra — both are expected to be opened by the end of next year — the total passenger handling capacity at airports at major metros will be around 500 million in the coming years.

“There is no missing piece in the puzzle,” he said in the context of the growth.

According to him, the challenges for the sector are in setting up world class infrastructure ahead of the curve, supplies from airframe and engine makers, and lack of MROs (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facilities. (PTI)