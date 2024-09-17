Major issues before J&K electorate

Sir,

With the upcoming maiden Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the electorate faces a crucial decision. The surge in terrorism and militant attacks over the past months has heightened the demand for a government that prioritizes security and peace. While BJP and its allies highlight the abrogation of Article 370 and development schemes as key achievements, other parties emphasize restoring statehood and addressing local issues like employment, cultural protection, and land security.

The challenge lies between delivering real development or playing on emotions and illusions. People need to assess the tangible progress made since 2019 rather than being swayed by rhetoric. As the region seeks stability and growth, it’s vital for voters to choose representatives who can address their daily concerns while maintaining national security.

Abhijeet Verma

Jammu