Maintain coordination for effective counter-terror response: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 2: To review the security scenario and measure on ground in view of Coronavirus pandemic, Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police (DGP) chaired a high level meeting at Police Control Room here today afternoon.

The meeting was attended by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Range Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal and Range DIGs of North Kashmir and South Kashmir. District SSPs attended the meeting through video conferencing.

DGP after obtaining district wise assessments of the prevailing security situation and arising challenges reiterated the importance of maintaining a sustained and close watch on the ground situation. He stressed the need to maintain sustained real-time coordination between the security forces for effective counter-terror responses. He said that forces need to be extra cautious and alert as Pakistan with evil intention is taking advantage of present situation by pushing terrorists here.

He said that J&K Police with other sister agencies has faced tough challenges and have succeeded to maintain a sense of security among the minds of the people. Public cooperation has helped to make our efforts fruitful and the Organization is giving due importance to strengthen relations with the people for eradication of crimes and drug menace from the society, he added.

DGP added that even during the present health crises, many successful operations on anti-terror front in which many commanders of different terror outfits were eliminated, highlights the commitment and resolve of forces and added that we need to continue our mission peace with more dedication to ensure long lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh said that innovative mechanism has been put in place by the law enforcing agencies to foil the ill designs of anti-national elements. He directed the officers to maintain surveillance upon the elements trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere and take all preventive measures to foil their ill designs. He said that we have to deal with such elements firmly by using latest technology and counter their negative ideology. The DGP also impressed upon the officers to devise plans to meet any natural calamity.

The district SPs briefed the DGP about the measures taken on different fronts with regard to the safety and security of people in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.