Mainly dry weather to continue in J&K during next 24 hours

JAMMU, June 5: Weather remained mainly dry in Jammu and Kashmir as the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Sunday that same weather conditions are likely to continue during the next 24 hours.

“Mainly dry weather is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Jammu had 26.9, Katra 25.1, Batote 16.4, Banihal 13.8 and Bhaderwah 12.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Srinagar had 13.8, Pahalgam 6.3 and Gulmarg 7.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 2.3, Leh 8 and Kargil 10.5 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)