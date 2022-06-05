Hajj after two years: First batch of 145 pilgrims from J&K leaves for Saudi Arabia

Srinagar, Jun 5: The first batch of 145 Haj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir left for Saudi Arabia for the holy pilgrimage from the Srinagar airport on Sunday. The Muslim pilgrimage is resuming after two years owing to the COVID pandemic.

Member Hajj Committee of India, Er Aijaz Hussain along with Commisioner Secretary Revenue Vijay Kumar, Dy CEO HCoI Javed Ahmed and CEO JK Haj committee flagged off the first batch of 145 Hajis from Haj House, Bemina in Srinagar.

“I met Hajis and got their feedback about arrangements and other preparations put in place by the HCoI. The Hajis expressed their gratitude over the arrangements made by HCoI and JK Haj committee at Haj House. They prayed for peace and prosperity in Kashmir, ” Aijaz said. Aijaz said that for the first time, Electronic Visas and passport facility have been provided to Hujaaj so that they can easily download the same in their mobile applications.

On Saturday, Aijaz directed the SBI authorities to install currency exchange counters at Haj House to facilitate the pilgrims. He had also reviewed the preparations at RTPR unit where the pilgrims are supposed to undergo covid tests before departure. Around 83000 pilgrims are expected to perform Hajj from India including 6000 from J&K. (KNO)