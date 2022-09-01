Mainly clear weather likely in Jammu and Kashmir: MeT

JAMMU, Sep 1: The Meteorological (MeT) department on Thursday predicted clear weather for Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Jammu had 26.1 degrees, Katra 23.2, Batote 17.7, Banihal 16.5 and Bhaderwah 16.9.

Srinagar recorded 16.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 11.7 and Gulmarg 9 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

In Drass town, the minimum temperature was 8.7 degrees, while Leh 9.7 and Kargil 16.2 registered 9.7 and 16.2 degrees.