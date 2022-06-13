Mainly clear to partly cloudy weather likely to continue in J&K: MeT

JAMMU, June 13: Weather remained mainly clear to partly cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT department forecast the same for Monday.

“Mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours”, MeT department official said.

Jammu registered 28.1 degrees, Katra 28, Batote 15.2, Banihal 16.2 and Bhaderwah 13.4 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Srinagar recorded 15.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 8.8 and Gulmarg 7.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town had 3.4, Leh 8.1 and Kargil 11.9 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)