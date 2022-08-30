Mainly clear sky likely in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, Aug 30: Weather was cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Tuesday that mainly clear to partly cloudy sky is likely during the next 24 hours in the union territory.

“Mainly clear to partly cloudy sky is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Jammu had 24.6, Katra 22, Batote 17, Banihal 16.6 and Bhaderwah 17.1 as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar had 16.6, Pahalgam 12.1 and Gulmarg 9.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 7.1, Leh 11.3 and Kargil 15.4 as the minimum temperature.