Mahindra’s revolutionary iMAXX telematics connected vehicle technology set to transform Indian vehicle fleet management

KOLKATA: Mahindra Truck and Bus (MTB), a part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today announced the launch of its revolutionary connected vehicle technology, Mahindra iMAXX. This new Telematics platform is fitted into Mahindra’s BS6 emission norms compliant CV range, including the BLAZO X range of HCVs, FURIO range of ICVs & LCVs and CRUZIO range of buses. This new technology promises to further strengthen the value proposition of the MTB range for the company’s discerning customers.

The new Mahindra iMAXX technology, coupled with the tried & tested BS6 engines (mPOWER and MDI Tech) with FUELSMART technology and robust aggregates, retaining over 90% of the parts of the erstwhile BS4 vehicles, will help fleet owners and transporters transition to the BS6 ownership experience smoothly and efficiently.

Speaking on the occasion, Jalaj Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “At Mahindra we are the pioneers in Connected Vehicle technology, which has become even more important in the new BS6 era, given the increase in electronics based vehicle controls.”

Gupta added, “The Mahindra iMAXX Telematics solution, is based on next generation telematics technology and is at the heart of our brand promise -HAR CHEEZ GUARANTEE KE SAATH, for our BS6 vehicles. It is an intelligent fleet telematics solution which deploys cutting-edge telemetry technology like Dual CAN (Controller Area Network), 4G and other leading digital technologies, including Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, to provide powerful insights on vehicle health and performance. This helps in maximizing returns for Fleet Owners.”

With the right telematics platform, like Mahindra iMAXX, enhanced fleet operations efficiency leads to higher asset productivity/ fleet utilization, lower costs of operations and higher fleet safety. Mahindra iMAXX, is an intelligent platform and a differentiated solution compared to other offerings in the market that focus mainly on location tracking based services and basic vehicle electronic data.

Today, Mahindra is seeing an unprecedented number of success stories from its BS4 fleet customers who are achieving upwards of 10% fuel economy improvements across their fleet. In fact some customers are even achieving 100% asset productivity improvements in terms of kilometers driven per vehicle per day, thanks to the intelligent insights provided by the Mahindra iMAXX platform that was soft launched and co-created with customers in the earlier BS4 era. (AGENCIES)