Mahindra Lifespace Developers ties up with SBI for faster home loan approvals, discounts

New Delhi, Jan 12: Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed an MoU with SBI for faster home loan approvals as well as to offer special discounts to customers and employees of both the companies.

Mahindra Lifespace and SBI have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enable an improved and more seamless experience for homebuyers across India.

“As part of the agreement, which includes various co-promotional activities and outreach initiatives, customers and employees of SBI and Mahindra Lifespaces® will be able to avail the benefits of faster home loan processing and approvals, and special discounts and schemes,” the statement said.

Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers said, the company has partnered with the State Bank of India to make Mahindra homes more conveniently accessible to customers and employees of both companies.

Chief General Manager and Head of the Real Estate vertical of State Bank of India Shreekant said, “State Bank of India has already approved Mahindra Lifespace’s projects across MMR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Nagpur. With this partnership, homebuyers stand to benefit by saving on the expenses incurred on obtaining TIR (Title Investigation Report) and valuation, for approved projects. A shorter turn-around-time on sanctioning of such loans is one of our key USPs.”

Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers is the real estate and infrastructure development business of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group. The company’s development footprint spans 25.1 million sq ft of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities. (PTI)