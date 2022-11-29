Mahatma Gandhi international Nobel peace award awarded to Dr.Thejo Kumari Amudala.

Dr.Thejo Kumari Amudala is no doubt known for her social activities and work all over the globe. She has honoured with the great Mahatma Gandhi international nobel peace award for her excellence in social services and women’s welfare. Dr.Thejo Kumari Amudala has also achieved several other outstanding awards in the field of social service, global peace, human rights, women empowerment also illiteracy etc.

Dr.Thejo Kumari Amudala is also a beauty Peagent mrs universe winner.. She is indeed a multi talented personality because of which she has honoured with the list of awards. Her pioneering work has given her name not only nation wide but also she has worked globally which has led her to achieve the international awards as well.

Mahatma Gandhi international Nobel peace award is granted to the Nobel leaders and gems who has worked for social welfare programs and social activities worldwide. Thus Dr.Thejo Kumari Amudala has proved herself and is awarded with this award, also she has achieved the world record.