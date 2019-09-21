Maharashtra, Haryana assembly polls on Oct 21

NEW DELHI: Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana will be held on October 21, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

Counting of votes in both the states will be held on October 24, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said at press conference here.

While the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2. (agencies)