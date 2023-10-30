Maharashtra Cyber Cell Questions Rapper Badshah In Online Betting App Case

Mumbai, Oct 30: Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell on Monday questioned rapper Badshah in connection with the alleged promotion of the online betting company app ‘FairPlay’.

The matter pertains to Viacom 18, which filed a complaint against the FairPlay app for screening the Indian Premier League (IPL) on its app. However, the broadcast and digital streaming rights for the IPL are with Viacom 18.

“Based on the complaint by Viacom 18, the Maharashtra cyber cell has registered a case of digital piracy and summoned Bollywood celeb Badshah,” an official said.

According to the official, there are more than 40 celebrities who have promoted the FairPlay app.

Further investigation is underway. (Agencies)