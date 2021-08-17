Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue vandalised in Pakistan, 1 detained

New Delhi, August 17: The members of radical group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan vandalised the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore on Tuesday. The police have detained the man who carried out the act.

This is the third time that the Maharaja’s statue, located in high security Lahore Fort complex, has been vandalised.

The nine-feet statue, made of cold bronze, was unveiled at the Lahore Fort in June 2019 to mark the 180th death anniversary of the Maharaja. Singh, the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire, ruled over Punjab for close to 40 years. He died in 1839. (Agencies)