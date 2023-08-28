Mahant leads Sadhus, devotees in Chhari Pujan at Pahalgam

Holy mace reaches Chandanwari

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Aug 28: On its way to holy cave, Chhari Mubarak, the Saffron robbed holy mace of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati left the Pahalgam base camp for Chandanwari today.

Led by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji Maharaj, the custodian of holy mace and founder of True Trust, the Chhari Mubarak left the Pahalgam base camp amid the chanting of Vedic hymns and ‘Bum Bum Bhole’ by Sadhus and other devotees accompanying the holy mace. It reached Chandanwari in the evening.

Earlier, Puja -archana was performed at Pahalgam by Mahant Ji and Sadhus. Devotees who had come from different places also participated in the Puja and paid obeisance to Chhari Mubarak which stayed for two days at base camp Pahalgam.

After a night stay at Chandanwari the holy mace will leave from there to Sheshnag tomorrow i.e on August 29. Next day it will leave Sheshnag for the last transit camp on way to 3888 meter high cave shrine, Panchtarni. It will leave Panchtarni early in the morning of August 31 to reach holy cave before the Sun rise. The Sadhus after performing Puja archana and other religious rituals at the cave shrine during the day will return to Panchtarni in the evening on its way to Pahalgam.

After having a night halt on its return journey at Panchtarni during the night of August 31, it will leave for Pahalgam on September 1 morning. During a night halt at Pahalgam next day i.e on September 2, immersion ceremonies will be performed in the river Lidder which will be followed by serving of Prasahd to Sadhus and other devotees at the bank of river in accordance to age old tradition and ritual.

This will be followed by return journey of holy mace to its abode Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar.

With this, the 62 -day long annual Amarnath Ji yatra which started on July 1 from twin tracks of Baltal in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir and Nunwan-Pahalgam in South Kashmir district of Anantnag will conclude.

During this year near about 4.50 lakh pilgrims drawn from different parts of the country and abroad visited the holy cave. Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) which manages the annual yatra and looks after the holy shrine had made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims this year for their security, boarding and lodging.

The holy mace left the Dashnami Akhara on August 26 and enroute it performed Puja at Someshwar Mandir, Srinagar, Pampore temple , Bijbehara temple, Sun temple of Martand, Ganesh temple of Ganeshpora near Pahalgam and Gouri Shanker temple of Pahalgam.

Earlier the Bhoomi Pujan and other rituals were performed at Pahalgam by Mahant Ji on July 3 this year. Later, holy mace was taken to historical Shankaracharya temple and Mata Sharika temple at Hari Parvat for performing Puja and other religious rituals by Mahant Ji and Sadhus.

Mahant Deependra Giri Ji has suggested the devotees who are desirous to have updates for ongoing annual pilgrimage of Chhari Mubarak of Amarnath Ji to hit youtube.com/@mdgiri instead of waiting daily for link and new updates.

The yatris who visited the holy cave during last 59 days were fully satisfied with the arrangements made by SASB and administration this time. They also commended the role of security forces, local police, Sevadars and other service providers for their cooperation, support and assistance during the pilgrimage.

This year the SASB had taken extra care to ensure security and safety to pilgrims in view of the last year’s natural calamity near holy cave. Besides, the widening of the track no tents were allowed to be installed near the lower cave which the authorities have declared as flood prone area.

Besides, the para -military forces and J&K Police, the services of NDRF, SDRF and Mountaineering Teams were utilized for rescue operations in case of any eventuality.