Mahajan Sabha election to be held in Dec

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha today announced that election of the Sabha will be conducted in the month of Dec 2019 and new president will assume the office in the month of January, 2020.

Announcement in this regard was made by Ramesh Chander Gupta, the incumbent president of Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha, the Sabha while refuting the allegations that the Sabha was not conducting the due election of the new president. He also refuted the allegations that the Sabha has sold a part of the property at Mahajan Bhawan Sabzi Mandi Jammu at a very lost cost of Rs 7 lakh whereas the value of that property is about Rs 70 lakh.

“The Sabha, which is a Chowkidar of the Sabha, has no right to sale any property of the Sabha to any party or person unauthorisedly. The fact is that there is an old small room at 1st floor of the said building which after necessary repair has to be rented out to add income in the chest of the Sabha for which a Committee has been formed and offer was floated for information of the public. In response, one businessman sent a cheque of Rs 7 lakh as donation to the Sabha for giving the said room to him on lease and rent of Rs 3100/- per month to be collected annually in one installment and 10 percent increase in rent after every 4 years. The issue is still open. If any person / party offers higher bid, his request would be considered before finalizing the said Deed case,” Ramesh Chander explained.

President of the Sabha mentioned that during the last 2 years property of the Sabha has been upgraded by taking nessary repairs. “Five old unserviceable rooms have been renovated and by adding new bathrooms and the same have been made fit for better use by the Sabha. The ceiling of the main hall has been renovated while, 3 bathrooms for general use have also been added. The kitchen has also been upgraded and a new room with better facilities has also been constructed to accommodate Mahajan Marriage Bureau office,” he added and also informed about the financial assistance of about 15 lakh, distributed by the Sabha to widows / needy persons/ students to meet their day to day expenses.