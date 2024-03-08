Maha Shivratri Celebrated With Religious Fervour

JAMMU, Mar 8: Amid the chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’, Maha Shivratri was celebrated on Friday with religious fervour in the winter capital of the Union Territory.

Devotees drawn from different areas since morning thronged various Shiv Temples and paid obeisance to mark Maha Shivratri celebrations with religious fervour and gaiety across the region.

Devotees thronged the holy Ranbireshwar temple and performed special Pooja of Lord Shiva.

Though the rush of devotees was normal during the wee hours but swelled as the day progressed.

The devotees offered flowers, Bel leaves, milk, curd to the ‘Shivlingam’.

Famous temples here including ‘Aap Shambu’ at Roop Nagar, Peerkho, Raghunath Temple, Shiv Dham, Shiv Parvati Temple, witnessed unprecedented rush of devotees.

Special arrangements have also been made for night long prayers in the temples.

The traffic jams were also witnessed on various roads leading to famous temples.

Special langars were organized by religious bodies at temples while security arrangements were made for smooth and incident free celebrations.

However, on the eve of Maha Shivratri, the devotees of Lord Shiva took out impressive Jhankis, as ‘Shiv Baraat’, and passed through the main streets of the city.

The Shiv Baraat was taken out after performing religious rituals and prayers in the temple premises by devotees.

A large number of devotees from Jammu and outside the Jammu and Kashmir also accompanied the Baraat.

The devotees were also chanting the religious hymn and singing bhajans in praise of Lord Shiva.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended greetings to the people on Maha Shivratri.

The Directorate of Tourism Jammu in collaboration with JKAACL and District Administration Jammu, Samba and Reasi has organised the Mahashivratri Mahotsav with vibrant festivities.

The celebrations started at the revered temple Peer Kho and Panchvaktar Mahadev Temple in Jammu District, sacred Shiv Temples at Purmandal in District Samba and pious pilgrimage Shrine Shiv Khori in Ransoo town of District Reasi. (Agencies)