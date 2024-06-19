Maha Maheshwaracharya Abhinavagupta Jayanti celebrated with fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: The Maha Maheshwaracharya Abhinavagupta Jayanti, coinciding with Nirjala Ekadashi (Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha Ekadashi), was celebrated with religious fervour by Shree Ram Shaiv Trika Ashram at Nasib Nagar, Janipur.

The event, steeped in the Trika tradition, paid homage to Abhinavagupta, a towering figure in Kashmir Shaivism known for his comprehensive work on Tantric philosophy.

The celebration commenced with the Yagneopavit ceremony of Abhinavagupta, based on Agamic traditions.

Devotees were enlightened on his monumental contributions, particularly his extensive corpus of scriptures that elucidate the secrets of Kashmir Shaivism.

Dr Sarvesh Tripathi, from the Faculty of Kashmir Shaiv Darshan at the Central Sanskrit University, Ranbir Campus, highlighted Abhinavagupta’s unparalleled scholarship.

“He was the Bhairava Swaroopa, embodying the essence of Kashmir Shaivism. His profound understanding and integration of Indian philosophical systems are beyond the reach of ordinary scholars and reflect the will of cosmic power,” he stated.

Dr Sujit Kumar Pandey, also from the Central Sanskrit University, emphasized the harmony between Agama and Nigama, debunking theories that seek to divide these integral aspects of Indian knowledge.

“Abhinavagupta’s magnum opus, Tantraloka, demonstrates the operational unity of these traditions, upholding the tantric ecosystem in Kashmir despite numerous challenges,” he explained.

Sanjay Raina, an expert in the Trika system, lauded the Shree Ram Shaiv Trika Ashram for preserving the Trika tradition amid socio-political upheavals.

He credited Maha Maheshwaracharya Swami Ram Ji Maharaj with establishing the Guru-Shishya Parampara of Kashmir Shaivism and producing exemplary Shaiva masters who spread the Trika teachings across India.

These masters include Swami Mahatab Kak, Swami Vidhyadhar, Swami Govind Kaul Jalali, and Ishwar Swaroop Swami Lakshman.

A historical paper on the life of Abhinavagupta, read by Dr Mahesh Kaul, debunked claims that Abhinavagupta Jayanti is a recent phenomenon.

He presented evidence from Shastri Lal Braoo’s almanac and the Sukhnag Mahatmaya, affirming that the celebration has been a centuries-old tradition among Kashmiri Pandits, perpetuated by the Shree Ram Shaiv Ashram for over 400 years.

The event concluded with the felicitation of guest speakers Dr Sarvesh Tripathi and Dr Sujit Kumar Pandey by Surinder Kachroo, President, Jai Krishen Kher, General Secretary, and Sanjeev Khosa, Treasurer of Shree Ram Shaiv Trika Ashram.

Hundreds of devotees attended the celebration, which culminated with the distribution of Prasad.