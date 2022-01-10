Maha: Aurangabad-based incubator demands land for startups at concessional rates in AURIC

Aurangabad, Jan 10: Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) has demanded land at a concessional rates for startups in Aurangabad Industrial City, which is being developed as part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

The startups are missing government incentives just because they are operating in rested spaces, according to a letter written to the state government.

The letter is written to Maharashtra’s Minister of Industry Subhash Desai and Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik by MAGIC Director Ashish Garde.

The letter claims that startups operating in rented spaces are missing government incentive schemes and subsidies and they need own land space and premises. The startups, it said, are paying a large sum for the land space and this is a key hurdle to expand their operation.

There is no land available in Waluj, Chikalthana and Shendra MIDC’s of Aurangabad but the space is available in ample at Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), the node of Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor here, the letter said.

The plot size and their prices here are not affordable to the SME’s and startups here; and hence, the government should allot plots of size between 7,500 to 15,000 square feet with concessional rates here for startups so as to reach next stage of growth, Garde wrote.

Earlier in 2018, the state government announced policy for startups that included two world-class accelerators for the cities of Aurangabad and Nagpur. It is appropriate time to expedite action in this mater, MAGIC Director demanded.

The letter also said that Aurangabad is included in top 1,000 cities in startup ecosystem ranking report published in 2021 by StartupBlink. It ranks 36th in the Country and 42nd in South Asia. Aurangabad has over 200 startups registered on DPIIT portal. These registered startups are from various verticals like Agriculture, Artificial Intelligence, health, Automobiles. (PTI)