Actor Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Hindi film Prassthanam, a remake of a Telegu film of the same name. Ahead of the film’s release, Sanjay spoke about his upcoming film in detail while interacting with media.

Excerpts

Your wife Maanayata is the producer of Prassthanam. Did you have to follow any deadlines for the shoot?

When wife asks one to do something, he has to do it (smiles). Maanayata is a good producer. She really made all the artists work together.

The film is a remake of a Telegu film. How much Prassthanam will be similar to the Telegu one?

First of all, our director (Deva Katta) has worked a lot. Being from south India, he well understood the north. Prassthanam is not exactly a copy of the Telegu one but the premise and the story are same. Everybody associated with the film has worked very hard.

Along with Prassthanam, another film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which marks the debut of Sunny Deol’s son Karan, is also releasing. How do you see that?

See, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is the film of Sunny Deol’s son. Karan is also my son (like my son). I wish him all the best. Sunny is my colleague and he has worked a lot. The whole team of Prassthanam wishes Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas all the best.

You visited Delhi for the promotions. Are you interested to join politics?

I love the people, food, culture of Delhi so we came here for the promotions. I will never join politics but I have a lot of friends here.

How successful you expect Prassthanam to be in Bollywood?

I want it to be a huge hit. We all have worked a lot in the film. So I am just praying it becomes a huge hit.

Did you face any problem in doing action scenes?

Who said I am not fit to do actions? I am absolutely fit to do actions. Me and Jackie Shroff together did action scenes. I had great fun in doing them. (TWF)