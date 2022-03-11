M N Tiwari is new IGP, CID, J&K

JAMMU, Mar 11 : The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday appointed Mahendra Nath Tiwari as Inspector General of Police (IGP), CID wing, J&K.

Acording to an order, Tiwari has appointed as IGP, CID, J&K, against an available vacancy.

“Mahendra Nath Tiwari, IPS (AGMUT:04), awaiting orders of posting, is posted as IGP, CID, J&K, against an available vacancy,” reads an order, issued number 64-Home of 2022, dated 11-03-2022.