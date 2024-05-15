Lyceum International School, Pulwama Served Notice For Various Violation, Short Comings

PULWAMA, May 15: After receiving complaints from parents and injury to a student of the school within School Campus recently, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom taking cognizance of the matter, issued immediate directions to Chief Education Officer, Pulwama for inspection of the school and detailed report.

The report submitted by the CEO Pulwama, has highlighted various shortcomings, including lack of safe and secure environment at various locations in campus including the site of incident where an under construction soakage pit, which is not properly secured, has led to the injury to the student.

Further, there is a defunct swimming pool, not properly secured to avoid any injuries/ incident.

Report further revealed an abysmal pupil-teacher ratio as compared to the pupil teacher ratio in Government schools of the district as well as per norms. The roll in each section/ class is also beyond the upper limit as per preliminary inputs.

The report also revealed improper transportation management.

The school management has been issued notice for rectification/ compliance of norms and submit compliance report failing which further action will follow as per rules.

The district administration has cautioned all schools to ensure adherence to all rules/ regulations/ norms as envisaged, any violation will attract strict action under rules.