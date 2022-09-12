Centre along with States trying to control Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle: PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Sept 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 12, 2022 said the Centre along with states is making efforts to control Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle.

Many States are grappling with Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle and the disease has emerged as a concern for the dairy sector.

“Our scientists have also prepared indigenous vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease,” Mr. Modi said addressing the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, being organised at India Expo Centre & Mart here.

In the recent past, there has been loss of livestock in many States due to the disease, he added.

Stating that India is building the largest database of dairy animals and every animal associated with dairy sector is being tagged, the Prime Minister said with the help of modern technology, biometric identification of animals is being done under the ‘Animal Base’ scheme.

Under Pashu Aadhaar, digital identification of livestock is being done to keep track of their health which will also help in expanding the dairy sector, he added.

India is the world’s largest milk producer at about 210 million tonnes annually.

Mr. Modi said as compared to the 2 per cent production growth at the global level, India is clocking the milk production growth rate at more than 6 per cent.

LSD is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. The disease gets spread by mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps by direct contact among the cattle, and through contaminated food and water.

The inaugural function was also attended by the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan was also present. (Agencie)