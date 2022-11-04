LUB delegation calls on Goyal, submits memorandum

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: A delegation of Laghu Udyog Bharti (LUB) J&K today called on Principal Secretary Industry & Commerce, Prashant Goyal and submitted a memorandum regarding the grievances faced the industrialists of J&K to him. The delegation was led by LUB J&K UT president, Parveen Pargal accompanied by Rajinder Gupta, Rajesh Jain, Ravneesh Gulati, and Varinder Jain.

Parveen Pargal informed Principal Secretary that Laghu Udyog Bharti is the largest organization in India for MSME, with more that 45,000 members across the nation, also having presence in more than 435 districts and 750 industrial areas.

Pargal complimented the Government for industrial package and said that this package surely had come for the development of UT J&K by making the way for the people of J&K to be in line with the other people of the country and also undoubtedly will boost the confidence among the industries but it should be considered that the current IDS scheme announced in February 2021 effective from April 4 last year the current scheme though lucrative for new investment as well as a bit of encouraging for existing industries in spite of very lucrative scheme even after 21 months of announcement and 19 months of effectiveness only a few existing units are able to obtain registration. The matter is very serious and needs introspection, he added.

Pargal further apprised the Principal Secretary about the grievances being faced and demanded opportunities for existing industries as well as for Government of UT J&K.

He said among other things the majority of industries were established in J&K to fulfil the demand of Government and other departments such as (PDD, Flood Control, Forest Department, Social Welfare, PHE, Education Department and so many other UT departments.

As on date the majority of such types of units supplying their finished goods to Government departments are sitting idle in the verge of closure because of no Government support by way of purchase preference which was provided earlier.

He further said the negative attitude of Government departments, purchasing from local industries reflects in the tender form by putting up some absurd conditions to bar local industries.

He said it is being observed that these conditions are being inserted to accommodate their favorite one’s.