Lt Guv Sinha releases pictorial e-compendium of 9514 projects worth Rs 3900 cr completed under UT Sector Capex during 2020-21

J&K has achieved an unprecedented level of transparency in the execution of works; Financial reforms showing impact on the ground: LG

37% more projects completed in 2020-21 as compared to the previous fiscal

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released an e-book consisting of pictorial compendium of 9514 projects worth Rs 3900 cr completed in J&K under various UT sector schemes during 2020-21.

The e-book is available for public viewing on the official website of the Finance Department www.jakfinance.nic.in under the head “Publications”. It is a visual glimpse of the progress made in various sectors of the economy and provides basic information about the projects completed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that financial reforms and interventions initiated by the Finance Department are now showing impact on the ground. Out of the total projects, 6167 projects have been completed within one year, which itself is an example of transparent and speedy implementation on the ground, he added.

The pictorial compendium would act as an inspiration for the executing agencies for timely completion of the projects with all quality parameters in place, said the Lt Governor.

We are putting every government work into public domain to bring about greater accountability and transparency in the work culture in the UT, besides ensuring that the money was spent as per the developmental needs of the people. More reforms are underway which will help to further fine-tune the developmental strategy and give an impetus to the efforts of the Government, the Lt Governor maintained.

The Lt Governor observed that proper documentation of development projects with photographic evidence with geo-coordinates is an effort towards enhancing transparency and accountability in the execution of works.

The UT of J&K has achieved an unprecedented level of transparency in the financial management through a host of financial reforms and interventions made by the Government which include the activity-wise online release of funds through “BEAMS” (Budget Estimation, Allocation and Monitoring System); “EMPOWERMENT” (Enabling Monitoring and Public Overview of Works Being Executed & Resources for meaningful Transparency) web portal whereby the details of projects and related expenses are put in the public domain, making administrative and technical approvals, e-tendering, geo-tagged photographs mandatory for payments; online billing through “JK Payment System”; streamlining of GST; e-stamping; e-GRAS; digital payments; implementation of GeM; publication of important manuals relating to Budget and Audit, Back to Village and My Town My Pride initiatives and 100% physical verification of projects, added the Lt Governor.

Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary said that timely completion of projects has been the focus of financial reforms initiated. He informed that during 2018-19, as many as 6090 projects were completed under various UT sector schemes. Similarly, the number of completed projects during 2019-20 was 6933 which increased to 9514 during 2020-21 (37% more than the previous fiscal). 86% of all these projects were completed well within a span of 02 years, he added.

The Chief Secretary stated that the 9514 projects were completed under various UT sector schemes/programmes at the cost of about Rs. 3900 Crores which is a massive asset creation in the economy. The benefits of these projects shall percolate down to the masses which is our primary objective.

Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Tariq Ahmad Khan, Director-General Expenditure Division-II, Finance Department; M.Y. Itoo, Director General Budget, Finance Department; Ashiq Khandey and Shafaat Yehya, Deputy Directors Finance were present on the occasion at Raj Bhavan.