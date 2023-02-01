First Budget Of ‘Amrit Kaal’ Will Put Country On Sustainable And More Inclusive Growth Path: LG Manoj Sinha

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Feb 1: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha expressing gratitude to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first budget of ‘Amrit Kaal’ said that it will put the country on a faster, sustainable and more inclusive growth path to achieve the goal of 5 Trillion Dollar economy.

The Lt Governor said, “The first budget of Amrit Kaal presented by the Finance Minister under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to ensure sustained, equitable and inclusive growth and to achieve the milestone of 5 Trillion Dollar economy and to transform India into a global powerhouse.”

“Vision for Amrit Kaal-opportunities for citizens with focus on youth, growth and job creation, strong and stable macro-economic environment and priorities to farmers, women, marginalised sections, middle class and infrastructure will put the economy to its optimum growth path,” said Sinha in a statement.

He said, “increased investment on infrastructure and employment generation, green growth, agriculture accelerator fund, targeted funding for animal husbandry and Atmanirbhar Bharat Horticulture Clean Plant Programme and tourism promotion will have a force multiplier impact on the economy.”

“Rapid growth and welfare of Aam Aadmi is at the centre of Budget 2023-24. Grateful to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accelerating the tempo of growth in Handloom and Handicraft sector through PM VIKAS. It will greatly benefit lakhs of Artisans of J&K UT,” the Lt Governor observed.