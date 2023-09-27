Lt Governor’s Greetings On The Eve Of Milad-Un-Nabi

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings and good wishes to the people on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi.

In a message the Lt Governor said: “On the auspicious occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, I convey my greetings to all.

The holy Prophet showed us the path of an egalitarian society based on compassion, peace, love, harmony and brotherhood. The timeless teachings of holy Prophet continue to guide humanity on the path of kindness, equality and universal brotherhood. May the joyous occasion of Milad-un-Nabi bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all and inspire us to follow the path of righteous living and work for the welfare of all”.