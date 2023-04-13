Lt Governor’s Greetings On The Eve Of Birth Anniversary Of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Jammu, Apr 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

In a message, the Lt Governor has said: “On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all”.

“As a scholar, journalist, educationist, legal luminary and social reformer, Babasaheb has left a lasting impression on the edifice of our democracy. His noble ideals are a beacon of hope, a source of inspiration for all to strive for a united, equal, just and humane society based on mutual trust, tolerance and cooperation,” the Lt Governor observed.

On this most revered day, let us rededicate ourselves to preserve and strengthen our unity and build an egalitarian society, said the Lt Governor.