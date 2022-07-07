Lt Governor visits Dargah Hazratbal to review arrangements ahead of Eid

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Dargah Hazratbal to review arrangements ahead of the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha. He also paid obeisance at the holy shrine and prayed for happiness and prosperity for the people of Jammu & Kashmir UT.

The Lt Governor took a round of the premises and got a first hand appraisal of the preparations pertaining to cleanliness, power supply, availability of water etc.

Eid-ul-Zuha teaches us to be kind, charitable and to work for the greater good of humanity. It is our constant endeavour that the festivals should be celebrated in the spirit of love, peace, and brotherhood amongst all faiths, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review the preparations in J&K UT ahead of festivity. He directed the senior administrative heads and Deputy Commissioners to ensure availability of adequate livestock at reasonable rates, proper sanitation, water & power supply and illumination of prominent mosques.

Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board discussed with the Lt Governor about maintaining better coordination among the allied departments and all stakeholders to ensure adequate facilities to the devotees.

Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir briefed the Lt Governor about the arrangements being put in place for ensuring smooth celebration of the Eid festival.

Mohd Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and other senior officers also accompanied the Lt Governor during his visit to Hazratbal shrine.