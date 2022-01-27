Lt Governor unveils ‘Charkha’ at Srinagar International Airport

Charkha which symbolizes Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of Self-Reliance is a befitting tribute to Bapu and to all the great freedom fighters: LG

J&K is making great strides in fulfilling the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat, says the LG

Continuous efforts are being made for the revival and conservation of Khadi, Rural Arts & Crafts and expanding their reach to the International market: LG

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Jan 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today virtually unveiled a Charkha (Spinning Wheel) at the Srinagar International Airport.

The Charkha measuring 8.6 ft by 4.3 ft and weighing 71 kg has been installed by the Jammu & Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB).

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that Charkha symbolizes Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of Self-Reliance and its installation at Srinagar Airport on Republic Day is a befitting tribute to Bapu and to all the great freedom fighters of India.

“Charkha was made a symbol of economic self-reliance by Bapu in 1918 and became an important part of Swadeshi and Indian Independence movement like Non-violence, Satyagraha and Civil Disobedience”, he added.

Terming the occasion as historic, the Lt Governor said that the Charkha at Srinagar airport will inspire us to encourage greater public participation in the development framework of the UT and to meet the needs of the people by optimally utilizing our social capital and other resources.

“Today, when our country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav and moving steadily towards the fourth industrial revolution, I believe Charkha will serve as a symbol of Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and will inspire the citizens of the UT and all countrymen to work towards building a self-reliant J&K, and a self-reliant India”, the Lt Governor remarked.

The Lt Governor observed that J&K is making great strides in fulfilling the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat and keeping with this spirit, continuous efforts are being made for the revival and conservation of Khadi, Rural Arts & Crafts, besides expanding their reach to the international market.

Hon’ble Prime Minister’s slogan – ‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion’- has gained greater popularity and now international designers are using Khadi in New York and London fashion shows, he further added.

The Lt Governor also called for collaborative efforts to preserve the identity of the world-famous handicrafts, art and culture of Jammu and Kashmir, on the occasion.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) to create livelihood generation opportunities for the people of the UT, the Lt Governor said that in the last three years, 11,978 units have been established under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program and 1,803 units have been established under the Rural Employment Generation Program, besides 4,904 units have also been established for the deprived sections and women.

“Under all these schemes, about 1,50,000 people have been provided with viable employment opportunities”, he noted.

The Lt Governor congratulated Dr Hina Bhatt, Vice-Chairperson, Jammu & Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board, and the members and officials of KVIB on this historic occasion.