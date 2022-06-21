Lt Governor, Union MoS participate in International Day of Yoga celebrations at Dal Lake

Hundreds of People gather at the banks of iconic Dal Lake to perform Yoga

‘Yoga For Humanity’ theme for this year emphasizes the message of universal brotherhood in trying times: Lt Governor

Yoga- the invaluable gift to humanity is being used as a therapeutic intervention for various disorders and bringing equilibrium of body, mind and intellect, says LG

Urges all to embrace Yoga as an integral part of life for holistic approach to health and well-being

Union MoS, Kapil Moreshwar Patil extends his greetings to the people on the occasion and highlights the significance of Yoga

Srinagar, June 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Moreshwar Patil along with hundreds of people today participated in the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the iconic Dal Lake.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi led the nation-wide celebrations from Mysuru Palace Grounds, Karnataka, which hosted the main event of mass Yoga demonstration. The Prime Minister’s Yoga programme at Mysuru is also part of the novel ‘Guardian Ring’ programme which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga’s unifying power that surpasses National boundaries.

Celebrations for 8th International Day of Yoga were held at 75 iconic Sites across the country as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Apart from Dal Lake, people in large numbers gathered at BSF BOP Octroi Suchetgarh, Jammu and Martand Sun Temple Anantnag, Kashmir for mass Yoga Demonstrations.

The International Yoga Day celebrations in J&K witnessed the participation of eminent personalities, Yoga Gurus, experts of Yoga and allied science, Yoga enthusiasts, members of youth clubs, teachers and students in large numbers.

Greeting the people on the International Day of Yoga, the Lt Governor urged all to embrace Yoga as an integral part of life for holistic approach to health and well-being

‘Yoga For Humanity’ theme for this year emphasizes the message of universal brotherhood in trying times. This invaluable gift to humanity is being used as a therapeutic intervention for various disorders and bringing equilibrium of body, mind and intellect, said the Lt Governor.

Yoga is the ancient heritage connecting the whole world into one thread. Yoga means unity, harmony. With the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, India is guiding the world for holistic well being, the Lt Governor added.

Yoga has become a mass movement. Maharishi Patanjali, the greatest scientist, gave the ultimate message of living in the present. There is no past and there is no future, You are here and now. One can enter in Yoga only living this very moment, observed the Lt Governor.

All the Aasanas we perform in yoga, in reality, are not just related to the body, they are not just physical exercises, but reflect our ability to live in the moment, he added.

Dedicating the observance of the International Day of Yoga to the selfless and dedicated services of all the doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and the efforts and struggle of the people, the Lt Governor observed that when humanity was battling with the Covid pandemic, doctors, researches and health experts across the world, in unison, recommended and appealed people to follow Yoga practices.

I urge the citizens to take advantage of Yoga facilities and services being extended by the J&K AYUSH department and adopt yoga in their routine, said the Lt Governor.

Let’s build resilience against diseases, promote self-care to maintain perfect harmony between the body and mind, and bring people closer to each other by adopting Yoga as an integral part of life, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sh Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj extended his greetings to all the participants on the occasion of the eighth International Day of Yoga and appealed everyone to adopt Yoga and practice Yoga exercises on regular basis for mental, emotional and physical health and well-being.

Highlighting the significance of Yoga, the Union MoS said, “Yoga represents the noble and ancient knowledge of health science and it generates physical as well as spiritual energy in a person and helps in removing diseases from the body”.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary while speaking on the occasion also highlighted the benefits of practice of Yoga in our daily life.

Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department delivered the welcome address.

During the celebrations of International Day of Yoga, adequate arrangements were made for seamless live streaming and screening of the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s address from Mysuru Palace Grounds, Mysuru, Karnataka.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj organized the IDY–2022 in close coordination and collaboration with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj and Directorate of AYUSH. The Ministry of Ayush coordinated the event through Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine of CCRUM as nodal agency for the event.

Mass Yoga Demonstration as per Common Yoga Protocol was conducted at the venue and all the participants joined the 45-minutes Yoga session to mark the IDY–2022. The Yoga session at Dal Lake was guided by Yoga expert, Dr. Ruhi Tabassum.

Around 1200 participants from various organizations attended the IDY–2022 celebrations at SKICC, Srinagar on the picturesque Dal Lake; including from Directorate of AYUSH and Unani College; RRIUM; RDD (elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions); Department of Youth and Sports; Health Department; SKUAST; BSF; CRPF; Scouts; NHM and others.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Additional Secretary Ministry of Panchayati Raj; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Dr. Bijaya Kumar Behera, Economic Adviser, Ministry of Panchayati Raj; Ch. Mohd. Yasin, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K besides senior officers of civil administration, Police & Paramilitary forces also participated in the International Yoga day celebrations at Dal Lake.