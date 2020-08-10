Lt Governor Sinha strongly condemns the killing of Political leader Abdul Hamid

Srinagar, August 10: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the killing of Political leader from Budgam, Abdul Hamid.

Abdul Hamid succumbed to his injuries after being shot by the unknown gunman.

The Lt Governor expressed anguish over the killing and said that the heinous act is an attempt to spread fear and there can be no justification for such attacks.

The society does not have any space for perpetrators of violence and those involved in this cowardly act shall be brought to justice, he added.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor has conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.