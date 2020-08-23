Lt Governor reviews Mega Projects of Jammu Division

JAMMU: In order to give fillip to pace of work on various Mega Projects across Jammu Division, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today took a comprehensive review of the progress on important Developmental Projects of Jammu division in a meeting held here at the Civil Secretariat. He also reviewed various upcoming developmental projects of the region.

The meeting was attended by Advisors to the Lt Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Principal Secretary to Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta; Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Rohit Kansal; Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan; Commissioner JMC, Avny Lavasa; HoDs, Chief Engineers and other senior officers.

The Lt Governor called for adopting a viable strategy for providing best possible developmental infrastructure to the people of J&K and collaborated efforts from every stakeholder to bring about a massive developmental transformation in the region.

The Lt Governor stressed on inter-departmental coordination and asked the Advisors and the Chief Secretary for regular monitoring of all the projects in order to achieve results on the ground. He directed the officers to work in a close synergy to remove any bottlenecks coming in the way of progress of works, besides ensuring timely completion of all the projects with strict adherence to the quality norms. He directed the officers to make judicious use of available resources and expediently clear all issues creating hurdles in the development.

Taking strong note of the delays in the completion of some projects, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to ensure that projects do not remain languishing unnecessarily.

Work with a motto of development and welfare of the people. Development projects are the backbone of a region’s holistic development. People of J&K have set the bar of expectations from the Government very high, so make sure that all the projects are completed within the stipulated time frame to fulfill the developmental aspirations of the people, the Lt Governor maintained.

The Lt Governor, while reviewing the restoration project of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, directed that Engineers be posted in Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex for technical supervision and designing.

Stressing on the need to strengthen medical infrastructure in the region, the Lt Governor directed for speedy execution of work on mega projects like AIIMS and other Medical Colleges and Hospitals in Jammu.

On Multi level Parking at Bus Stand, the Lt Governor was informed that the mega project, comprising of 80 Bus bays, 167 shops, 1312 car spaces, 177 two wheelers, Commercial space 85,000 sft, is on its completion stage and will be ready by the end of October.

The development of townships in Jammu division was discussed and it was briefed that total 11 locations have been identified for construction of affordable housing for the increasing population of the division. The townships are coming up under Jammu, Katra, Udhampur and Akhnoor Master Plans.

While reviewing the status of JDA housing projects at Nagrota and Muthi, the Lt Governor suggested for inclusion of commercial complexes in housing projects to make them more lucrative.

The Lt Governor was informed about the Proposed Flatted Development at Nagrota and Nagrota – I comprising of 754 flats with cost of 297.06 Cr and 180 flats with cost of 82.64 Cr respectively. He was also briefed about the Proposed EWS flats under PMAY at Udeywala (192 flats), Muthi(192 flats), Majeen(384 flats) and Nagrota (240 flats).

He also enquired about the Junctions Improvement under Smart City project with the cost of Rs10.02 cr at Shakuntala Junction, Karan Nagar Junction , Prasar Bharti & CPO Junctions ,Prem Nagar & Gujjar Nagar Junctions ,District Jail Junction ,Vivekanand Junction , Mian Dido, Satwari Junction. The project is intended to benefit the people by accommodating an infrastructure ensuring for safe passage, improving Right of way for pedestrians and reducing Traffic Congestions.

The Lt Governor e-inaugurated Smart WiFi Connectivity under Jammu Smart City Mission at 6 places- Raghunath Bazaar, Residency Road, Mubarak Mandi to Parade Chowk, Bahu Fort, Apsara Road and Green Belt Park. He directed the authorities to expedite the process of DPRs for the leftout areas of Jammu city earmarked for the facility.

On Tawi Gated Barrage project, Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control informed that IIT Roorkee has been roped in for its design, and all the data has been shared with them. The Lt Governor directed for regular follow up on the prestigious project for its early execution.

The Lt Governor also stressed on prioritizing the resolution of Grain Mandi issues.

The Lt Governor also took stock of the progress on important projects like Jammu- Akhnoor road, IT Parks, Ujh Multipurpose Project, Shahpur Kandi project, Jambu Zoo, Mechanized Car Parkings, Airport expansion etc.

The Lt Governor was also briefed about the Elevated Light Rail Transit System coming up at Jammu city at an estimated cost of Rs 4825 crores. He also instructed Commissioner JMC to enroll the leftout street vendors under PM SVANidhi Yojana.