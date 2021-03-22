Lt Governor releases Coffee Table book “Chenab (Chandrabhaga) Valley-Amazing Little Kashmir”

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today released a coffee table book titled “Chenab (Chandrabhaga) Valley- Amazing little Kashmir” published by Sarhad (NGO), Pune, at Raj Bhavan here.

The Lt Governor observed that the Chenab valley, also known as Chandrabhaga Valley, has been endowed with unmatched natural beauty rich in picturesque scenery.

The Lt Governor congratulated “Sarhad” for publishing the book which showcases the pristine beauty of J&K, portraying and promoting the local culture, besides serving as a guide to the people and tourists visiting the UT.

He also lauded the role of the NGO for its endeavours towards public welfare and upliftment of weaker sections of the society.