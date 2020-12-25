Lt Governor pays tributes to Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Birth Anniversary

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha paid tributes to former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.

“Atal Ji was a distinguished statesman, cherished leader, prolific poet, and a social reformer who deeply enriched the Indian political space and contributed immensely to our Nation’s progress. The country also remembers 25th December as Good Governance Day to honour Atal Ji. We must pledge to devote ourselves to this cause”, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor observed that the former Prime Minister made a significant mark as a political figure in our nation’s history with his incredible intellect, fairness, and modesty. “He was a stalwart loved and respected across all sections of society. His great wisdom and faith in the power of democracy will continue to guide our future generations”, the Lt Governor added.