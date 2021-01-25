Lt Governor Manoj Sinha leads National Voters Day celebrations in J&K

JAMMU: LG Manoj Sinha leads National Voters Day celebrations in J&K; administers Voters Day Pledge; inaugurates Nirvachan Bhavan; felicitates officers for their outstanding contribution in election process.

Celebration of the Voters’ Day is a reminder to all the eligible voters about their responsibility to participate in the electoral process thereby strengthening the democratic framework, says the Lt Governor

LG underscores the high importance of educating voters about exercising their #RightToVote; lays special emphasis on increased use of communication technology to make the voters aware and making the electoral process more participative.

LG congratulates people of J&K, especially First-Time Voters, J&K Election Commission, Security Forces, all on-duty officers/officials for ensuring successful, peaceful, free and fair conduct of DDC, Panchayat and Municipal Bodies elections.

Lt Governor terms Three-Tier Panchayati Raj system as the engine of development, says with the first time establishment of 3-tiers of democratic setup in the UT, pace of development has been accelerated, thus paving way for progressive future of J&K.

With elected representatives of J&K complementing the Government’s efforts, schemes and projects envisioned for the welfare of the people will reach every household and J&K will achieve new heights of development said Sinha.