Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Chaired Unified Command Meeting

Srinagar, June 23: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha reviewed the security arrangements and preparations for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra at Unified Command Meeting in Srinagar today. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary and senior security officers from the Home Department, J&K Police, Army, Intelligence Agencies, CRPF, BSF and others.

The officers apprised the Lieutenant Governor about the overall security situation while threadbare discussions were held on various arrangements related to Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Detailed plans for telecom connectivity, health care, fire safety, electricity and water supply, weather forecasting, langar management, sanitation, lodging and disaster management were reviewed by the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the detailed plans for all basic necessities including the security arrangements that have been put in place by J&K Police in tandem with Army and Central Armed Police Forces for all the Yatris and the service providers.

The Lt Governor expressed satisfaction over the arrangements put in place by Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) and other departments for the smooth and peaceful conduct of annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, which will start from 30th June.

“The government is committed to provide the best facilities for Yatris. The improvements have been made in the arrangements as compared to the previous years. All necessary facilities including traffic management, health, communication, water sanitation are in place. We are aware of the high altitude related issues and adequate number of oxygen cylinders, medical beds, emergency responders, doctors and nursing staff has been deployed to deal with any emergency situation,” Lt Governor said.

CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board also briefed the meeting about services to facilitate the Yatris and do’s and don’ts for Yatris during the holy pilgrimage.