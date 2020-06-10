Lt Governor interacts with prominent citizens, educationists of Rajouri-Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 10: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, today interacted with the prominent citizens and educationists of Rajouri-Poonch districts, through video conferencing.

Threadbare discussions and deliberations were held on upgrading higher education ecosystem in the region. The meeting was a part of continuous interaction with the stakeholders to bring educational reforms in the UT.

The Lt Governor sought suggestions and feedback on the functioning of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) and other higher educational institutes in the region. The aim of the discussion was to identify and undertake immediate measures to facilitate best possible educational facilities to the students by way of better and developed educational resource platforms.

Various suggestions were made pertaining to infrastructural development of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) and developing it as full-fledged University with fully functional and vibrant technological, humanities and other important departments on the lines of prominent universities across the country.

The Lt Governor emphasized on the need to adopt futuristic approach for upgradation of infrastructural facilities and various academic programmes in the Higher Educational institutes and further stressed on promoting excellence in teaching, capacity building and updation of teaching tools to bring a reformative change in the educational sector.

Meanwhile, the prominent citizens appreciated the Government for bringing in the much needed new Recruitment Rules and also suggested need for replicating such reforms to accentuate growth and development of overall educational ecosystem across the UT.

The Lt Governor assured the stakeholders to consider their suggestions for incorporation in Government’s educational sector development agenda.

Among others, Ch. Talib Hussain, former Minister & ex-MP; Dr Masud Choudhary, founder VC of BGSBU; Prof. Massaraf Hussain Shah, Principal Government Degree College Poonch; Dr. SD Sharma; Dr. M. Zaman; Sh. Shokat Kazmi; Prof. Tajinder Singh and Prof. Shabir Shah joined the interaction.