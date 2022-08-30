Lt Governor Greets People on Ganesh Chaturthi

Srinagar, August 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his warm greetings to the people on the eve of the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In his message, the Lt Governor said, “On the sacred occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I convey my heartiest greetings to all. May Lord Ganesha, symbol of intellect, prosperity and good fortune, remove all obstacles from our lives and bless everyone with joy, prosperity and peace”.