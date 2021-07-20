Lt Governor greets people on Eid-ul-Azha

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people of Jammu & Kashmir UT on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his message of felicitation, the Lt Governor observed that the festival is celebration of the spirit of inclusiveness and endorses the sense of generosity amongst all the sections of the society.

“On this auspicious occasion, I convey my best wishes to the people and hope that the spirit of benevolence and selfless service symbolized by the Eid-ul-Azha will foster peace and harmony,” Lt Governor added.

May this occasion deepen the bond of communal harmony and amity among all sects, and bring progress & prosperity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with good health for all, prayed the Lt Governor.

In view of the evolving situation, I urge everyone to follow the Covid protocols, display Covid appropriate behavior, offer Eid prayers at home and stay safe, said the Lt Governor.