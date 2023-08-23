Lt Governor congratulates JKPSC CCE-2022 Qualifiers

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 23: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha has congratulated the youngsters who have qualified the J&K Public Service Commission’s Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) -2022.

In a tweet the Lt Governor said: “Congratulations to all those youngsters who successfully cleared the J&K Public Service Commission’s Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) -2022. I firmly believe you will provide strength to our resolve of Viksit J&K UT. I wish everyone a bright future.”