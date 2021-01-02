Lt Governor condoles the demise of former Union Home Minister Buta Singh

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing away of veteran politician and former Union Home Minister, Shri Buta Singh.

In his message, the Lt Governor said that the former Union Home Minister was a statesman par excellence and his demise is a great loss to the political sphere.

He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members and well-wishers.