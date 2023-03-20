Lt Governor Attends Saras Aajeevika Mela At Iconic Dal Lake In Srinagar

Saras Aajeevika Mela is providing an excellent platform for rural Self-help Groups & artisans to demonstrate their products, develop ties with buyers and learn about design, packaging and social media advertising: LG

SHGs are playing a vital role in the empowerment of women: LG Sinha

We have taken several initiatives to help women entrepreneurs to scale up their business and providing opportunities to link with the global market: LG

SRINAGAR, Mar 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Saras Aajeevika Mela at iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar, today.

The Lt Governor said, the Saras Aajeevika Mela is providing an excellent platform for rural Self-help Groups & artisans to demonstrate their products, develop ties with buyers and learn about design, packaging and social media advertising.

“Self-help Groups are playing a vital role in the empowerment of women. We have taken several initiatives to help women entrepreneurs to scale up their business and providing opportunities to link with the global market,” said the Lt Governor.

Around 6.27 lakh women associated with more than 78,000 SHGs in J&K have transformed the rural economy, creating jobs and some have also shown the potential to become bigger enterprises, he added.

The Lt Governor called upon the women entrepreneurs and members of Self-help Groups to lead the socio-economic change taking place in Jammu Kashmir.

Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, our efforts in the last three years have ensured equal opportunities to women in every sector and enabled them to be equal partners in realizing the goal of developed and Atmanirbhar J&K, he added.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj and J&K Rural Livelihoods Mission for their endeavours in securing the livelihood of the rural women and giving them proper training and other assistance for their entrepreneurial journey.

The Lt Governor highlighted the flagship programmes & schemes of the government making a greater impact on the lives of women in Jammu Kashmir.

Our aim is women-led development. It is being ensured that the women entrepreneurs in urban, rural and remote areas get all the financial assistance and necessary handholding in packaging, branding, licensing, skilling and marketing, the Lt Governor noted.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor released a publication of Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Earlier, the Lt Governor inspected various stalls displaying unique products, traditional cuisines from J&K and across the country and also interacted with the Artisans, women entrepreneurs and members of Self-help Groups.

Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj briefed on the objectives of the initiative and the positive response received from the concerned quarters.