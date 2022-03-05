Lt Governor addresses 27th Annual Conference of Indian Society of Nephrology

Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM, India is matching the global standards of excellence in frontier areas of healthcare, scripting new milestones in health, science, technology & innovations: LG

Varanasi/Jammu, March 5: Lieutenant Governor J&K, Shri Manoj Sinha today addressed the 27th Annual Conference of Indian Society of Nephrology.

The Lt Governor commended the Indian Society of Nephrology for offering a common platform to the experts to enable more people-centric, safe and effective treatment, and strengthening the future exploration on recent advances.

Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, India is matching the global standards of excellence in frontier areas of healthcare, scripting new milestones in health, science, technology & innovations, the Lt Governor said.

AatmaNirbhar Bharat is making impressive strides in harnessing intellectual property, reforms in Pharma industry to compete with the best in the world and expanding cooperation with other developing countries. The whole world is looking at India as a self-reliant nation on the move, as a nation poised to become the superpower, added the Lt Governor.

Prime Minister has toughened the competitive muscle of the health sector in J&K and also improved the delivery to poor patients with chronic kidney disease, observed the Lt Governor.

Today, all our 20 district hospitals are equipped with state-of-the-art dialysis facilities to ensure patients don’t face any hurdle in receiving quality treatment, he added.

Healthcare landscape of Jammu & Kashmir has been transformed. The benefits of health reforms have become accessible and inclusive. We are strengthening rural public health infrastructure and introducing innovative medical practices to provide quality health care to the doorsteps of the common man, the Lt Governor said.

Jammu & Kashmir has now moved forward to the category of “Front-runners” in NITI Aayog’s SDG index; neonatal mortality rate in the UT reached single digit, Universal Health Coverage has been extended across the UT. We have not only checked the alarming decline in health infrastructure and funding in up-gradation, but also steadily increased it in the last couple of years.

The Lt Governor advised the Nephrologists, dialysis experts and transplant physicians to seek innovative ways, research and development to provide affordable and inclusive solutions.

We also need to improve care coordination and patient education for those living with kidney disease in rural areas through enhanced coordination with the government, added the Lt Governor.

In order to develop future technologies such as artificial kidneys and ensure a flexible care model, we have to nurture nephrology segment, attract and retain brightest experts in the field and promote organ donation and safe transplantation campaign within the country, the Lt Governor further added.

In the last two years, there have been many lessons from global pandemic for policymakers, doctors and researchers. With a large reservoir of medical potential that is second to none in competence, India is recuperating and every segment of healthcare has shown remarkable resilience. We are proud of our scientists, experts and doctors who are transforming India into a healthcare giant, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also called for reversing the trend of migration of our youth to other countries for medical education by encouraging private players and other stakeholders to provide affordable education, while state governments should play the role of a facilitator.

The Lt Governor further advised the Indian Society of Nephrology to annually review the progress made in critical health care segments like nephrology and suggest correctives for the government to prevent, detect, and slow the progression of kidney disease and meet the growing needs for experts, trained workforce. With our collaborative efforts, the pursuit of excellence can be achieved, added the Lt Governor.

Prof. Alok Kumar Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Lucknow; Dr. Pradeep Kumar Rai, Organizing Secretary, Indian Society of Nephrology (North Zone); Dr. Jai Prakash, Organizing Chairman, members of senior Advisory Committee and Executive Committee, besides Varanasi Nephrology Society members, experts, Doctors were present on the occasion.