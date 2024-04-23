Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar Lauds Army-Police Joint Training To Enhance Operational Synergy

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Apr 23: The Northern Command Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday felicitated outstanding achievers amongst the trainees of police undergoing the training since March at the White Knight Corps Battle School in Bhalra in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army Commander during his address emphasized the significance of the joint training program between the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police and commended the collective efforts towards enhancing operational synergy and interoperability among the forces.

He exhorted all ranks to remain physically fit as a hallmark of a professional responder to all security challenges.

Acknowledging the participation of 136 female PSIs, he underscored the commitment towards inclusive training initiatives.

The collaboration between the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police was emphasized as indispensable in striving towards a secure and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.