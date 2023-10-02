Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh discusses NCC related issues with LG Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 2: Lt General Gurbirpal Singh DG, NCC, today called on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig (Retired) BD Mishra, and discussed with the latter expansion of NCC in Ladakh besides other NCC related issues.

A statement issued by the PIB’s Defence Wing said that the LG Ladakh assured full cooperation in the furtherance of NCC in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

It said that the DG, NCC also apprised the LG about the National level camps to be conducted at Ladakh and about raising of a new NCC battalion at Kargil.

The LG Ladakh hailed the planned moves and assured full support to the DG, NCC.

The meeting that was attended by Ravinder Kumar, Secretary YSS, concluded with DG, NCC presenting a memento to LG Ladakh.