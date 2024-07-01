Lt Gen Devendra Sharma takes over as Army Training Command GOC-in-Chief

SHIMLA, Jul 1: Lt Gen Devendra Sharma took over on Monday as the 25th General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Shimla-based Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

The Army said Sharma greeted all ranks of the ARTRAC, ‘Veer Naris’, veterans and civilian employees as well as their families after taking charge.

Sharma, an alumnus of the Mayo College, Ajmer, the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, is a recipient of the coveted ‘Sword of Honour’, it added. (AGENCIES)