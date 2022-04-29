NEW DELHI: Lt Gen BS Raju appointed as the new Vice Chief of Army Staff.
General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy congratulate Lieutenant General BS Raju on being appointed as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff #VCOAS of #IndianArmy. Lt Gen BS Raju will assume the appointment of #VCOAS on 01 May 2022, tweets Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army)
Lt Gen BS Raju appointed as the new Vice Chief of Army Staff
NEW DELHI: Lt Gen BS Raju appointed as the new Vice Chief of Army Staff.