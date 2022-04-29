NEW DELHI: Lt Gen BS Raju appointed as the new Vice Chief of Army Staff.

General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy congratulate Lieutenant General BS Raju on being appointed as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff #VCOAS of #IndianArmy. Lt Gen BS Raju will assume the appointment of #VCOAS on 01 May 2022, tweets Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army)