L&T Finance Holdings declares highest dividend till date

Pune June 10 : L&T Finance Holdings Limited (LTFH), one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) of the country, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2 per equity share (face value Rs. 10 per share) for the financial year 2022-23 at a board meeting held today. This is the highest declared dividend by the Company till date.

The dividend once approved by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM.

Speaking on the development, Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. said, “Strong business performance coupled with a strengthened balance sheet with a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 24.52 percent in FY23 and adequate liquidity buffers positions the Company well on the trajectory to achieve its Lakshya 2026 targets.”

The Company recorded a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 1,623 crore (Consolidated) in FY23, up 52 percent Year-on-Year (YoY). LTFH also recorded the highest annual retail disbursements at Rs. 42,065 crore driven by strong growth across all retail segments. Besides, the Company has achieved accelerated reduction in the wholesale book by 54 percent YoY to Rs. 19,840 crore.

Also, the retail book size stood at Rs. 61,053 crore, up 35 percent YoY, said a press releas